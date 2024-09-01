Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $11.70 Million in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 442,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned about 4.36% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 666,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 575,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 197,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:FYLD opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.