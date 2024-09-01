Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

