Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $5.71 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,765 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,823,000 after acquiring an additional 88,083 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VXF stock opened at $179.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

