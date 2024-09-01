Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $634,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $286,370,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after buying an additional 1,968,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $106.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.