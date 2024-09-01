Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $649,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,169 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $16,700,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

ADBE opened at $574.41 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $550.32 and a 200-day moving average of $519.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

