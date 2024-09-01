Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $810,000 in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned 0.54% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 278.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DMF stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

