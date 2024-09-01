Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $882,000 in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NR. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newpark Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.