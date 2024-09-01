Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Price Performance

BP opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

