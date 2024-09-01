Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $567,000 Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 974.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

