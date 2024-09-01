Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $282,593,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $88,190,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 328,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $228.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.86. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.