Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ALL opened at $188.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.02 and a 200 day moving average of $167.19. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $105.57 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

