Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases Shares of 17,876 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 9.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in GSK by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in GSK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of GSK by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

