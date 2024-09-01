Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases Shares of 2,527 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $416.21 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $416.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

