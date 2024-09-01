Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,153,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

VIG stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $196.24. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.28.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

