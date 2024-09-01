Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $573.97 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.33. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.