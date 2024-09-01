Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $46.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AFRM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.32.

AFRM opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. Affirm has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.45.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $45,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $57,647,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

