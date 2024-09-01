RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 665,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

RPM International Trading Up 1.3 %

RPM traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $116.25. The company had a trading volume of 779,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.63. RPM International has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

