RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 1.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after buying an additional 213,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.29. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research increased their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

