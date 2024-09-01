Sabal Trust CO Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.