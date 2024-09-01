Sabal Trust CO Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.44 and a 200-day moving average of $173.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The firm has a market cap of $346.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

