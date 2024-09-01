Saga Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.52 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Saga has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Saga token can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002122 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a total market cap of $124.24 million and $17.52 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,029,724,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,849,543 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,029,634,862 with 100,816,730 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.2544461 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $17,184,977.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.