Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,786 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 49.3% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $204,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

