Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $141.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

