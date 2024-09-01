Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.65. 7,338,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,266. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

