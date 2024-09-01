Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,821,000 after purchasing an additional 215,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,842 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CME Group stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $215.74. 2,021,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,250. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

