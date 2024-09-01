Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 614.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,561 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $86,227,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

