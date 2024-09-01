Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after buying an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $258,499,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,896 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $435,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CAH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.72. 1,836,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,675. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $103.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

