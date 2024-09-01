Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 107.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLQM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. 77,028 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $660.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

