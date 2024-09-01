Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37,733.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

