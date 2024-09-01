Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $13.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

