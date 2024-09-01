Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $198.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average of $186.37. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

