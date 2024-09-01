Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMD stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $240.44 billion, a PE ratio of 218.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
