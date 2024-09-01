Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,720,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $202.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average is $181.93. The company has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $202.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

