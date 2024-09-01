Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3,668.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $73.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

