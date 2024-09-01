Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HCA traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.59. The stock had a trading volume of 904,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.51. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $395.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

