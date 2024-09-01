Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 4,520 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG stock remained flat at $3.06 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,066,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,866. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

