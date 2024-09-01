Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,525 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

D traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,450,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,911. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.