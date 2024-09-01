Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EEM stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

