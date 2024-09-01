Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79.
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile
The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.
