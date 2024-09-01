Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 19.1 %

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.61 million during the quarter.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

