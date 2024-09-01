Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $288.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $302.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.44 and its 200-day moving average is $271.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

