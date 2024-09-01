Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $236.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $234.00 to $236.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.20. The stock has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,912,044.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

