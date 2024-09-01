Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY opened at $56.26 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $56.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

