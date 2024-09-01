Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.18 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004459 BTC on popular exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Santos FC Fan Token Profile
Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.
Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token
