SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in SAP by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE SAP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $221.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

