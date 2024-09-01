Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,539 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,210 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after buying an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,720,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,817,000.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. 564,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,238. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

