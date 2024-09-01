Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lowered by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,598 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,502,000 after purchasing an additional 628,056 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3,697.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 381,954 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.47. 279,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,185. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $79.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

