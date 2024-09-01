Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. 1,059,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,971. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

