Scotiabank Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $92.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Okta from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after acquiring an additional 128,906 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Okta by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,890 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Okta by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after acquiring an additional 305,381 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

