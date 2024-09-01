SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 43,063 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,282,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,390,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

